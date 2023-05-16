The Rookie: Feds season 2 renewal still in limbo at ABC

If you are still hoping for The Rookie: Feds season 2 to come to pass at ABC, we more than understand. However, nothing remains official at present.

Today, the network greenlit a number of shows all across the board including Not Dead Yet, The Conners, and then also a number of unscripted series. However, the Niecy Nash-Betts spin-off series is still awaiting formal news on its future.

Why is the decision so hard when it comes to The Rookie: Feds? Let’s just say that things are rather complicated for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the ratings were far from stellar in the first season, especially before the timeslot change at the start of the year. That is even when you factor in a lot of the aggressive attempts to pair the show with The Rookie with various crossovers. However, it did perform better in terms of DVR viewings and Hulu streams, which is probably one of the reasons why this decision is so hard.

It is important to note, at least at the moment, that ABC has already canceled several of their other bubble dramas including Alaska Daily, Big Sky, and The Company You Keep. Meanwhile, they are also bringing on board 9-1-1 following its cancellation over at Fox. There aren’t that many timeslots that are open at the moment. It is possible that The Rookie: Feds returns as a 13-episode experiment, where the network waits and sees how the show performs after a long break and with a shorter, tighter run.

For the time being, we’d advise you to simply be patient. We do think that there is a chance that we will hear something more about the future over the next couple of weeks. Because of cast contracts, we don’t think that the network will just be able to sit on this all summer.

(Photo: ABC.)

