FROM season 2 episode 7 promo: Experiment theory continues

Is everything happening in FROM just some sort of elaborate experiment? At this point, isn’t it easy to wonder that?

There are a lot of great things at present about the MGM+ series, but one that we especially appreciate is that the characters themselves appear to be actively involved in some of the theorizing. That is a refreshing change of pace from what we’ve seen elsewhere.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead, it does appear as though there is going to be a lot of big discussion about the idea of everyone living within some sort of grand experiment, which we know is also a thought a lot of viewers out there have. We’ve also heard of everything from pocket universes to dream sequences; in the past, the show has suggested that they are all dead.

Another big part of the promo is Boyd trying to figure out what in the world to do with the monster who died last night after Boyd’s big move to remove himself of the worm infection. For the first time, it seems as though he has some sort of way to fight back against some of what has plagued this community from the very beginning. As for whether or not it’s really going to work, that is very much still in progress and there are a lot of different things to still remember here. Take, for starters, the fact that they have to still go out at night to make any of this happen.

Boyd does want to bring that body inside for potential study, but what can be learned from doing that? Also, what are the risks here going to be? All of that is worth wondering.

Is there anything that you most want to see as we prepare for FROM season 2 episode 7 on MGM+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

