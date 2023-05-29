FROM season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Belly of the Beast’

Next week on FROM season 2 episode 7, we are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Belly of the Beast.” So what lies ahead here?

Well, one of the most interesting questions entering this particular episode is what Boyd does with the new information that he’s acquired by happenstance. All he was hopping to do in pass over his nightmarish worm infection was make it so that he could transfer blood over to his son Ellis; the fact that it seemed to destroy one of the creatures outside is an unintended consequence. For the first time really since the beginning of the show, is there a chance that he and the rest of the community can gain the upper hand? It’s the beginning of something, but we don’t think we can sit here and claim that anyone is going to be on the road to positive results as of yet.

If you want to get a few more details now about what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the FROM season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

Boyd and Kristi seek to capitalize on the apparent death of the Nightmare Creature; Jim finds an unlikely ally in the volatile Randall.

On a more personal note with these characters…

How is Fatima’s possible pregnancy reveal going to change things? She asked for a test at the end of episode 6, so of course we do wonder if this is going to be something that leads into a few other surprises as the story progresses further. There aren’t a ton of episodes left and while we don’t think that we’re about to get ALL the answers within this world, wouldn’t it be nice to at least get a few? Think of it as a good way to set the table.

