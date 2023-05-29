Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? More season 6 hopes

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? It shouldn’t be a surprise, but of course we want to see more of the comedy! The big question here, of course, is when we’re actually going to have a chance to see it.

We don’t want to stall out on anything here, so let’s just begin by sharing the bad news first and foremost: There is no installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s actually not that complicated, and tied more or less entirely to the fact that last week was the finale! We were left off on a positive note, and without too many big cliffhangers … which is probably good, given that we are going to be waiting a pretty long time now to see the show back on the air.

So how long of a hiatus are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say it will be at least four months, but potentially even longer than that. CBS does have The Neighborhood on their fall schedule, but it is dependent entirely on when the writers’ strike. There is no real sign of progress in negotiations right now, so this could mean that a lot of scripted programming is pushed back weeks, if not months, from when it was originally set to be released. We hope that the writers are paid what they deserve, given that without them, there are no stories or entertainment to watch week in and week out.

Whenever this show does come back on the air, we don’t anticipate that there are going to be any sort of huge, seismic shifts when it comes to the story. Instead, it is our hope that we see more of what we’ve liked over the years, just with more, subtle evolution with a lot of the characters.

