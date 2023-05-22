The Neighborhood season 6 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale, it makes all the sense in the world that you would want The Neighborhood season 6 to eventually happen at CBS. It’s really just a matter of when it is actually going to come to pass.

So what can we actually say within this article at present? First and foremost, we should start by really noting that the network has already formally greenlit more of the series — with that, you don’t have to worry about whether or not it is going to be renewed. The main question that remains with that in mind is when Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast will return.

In a lot of past years, this is not a particularly difficult question to answer. We could argue without fail that The Neighborhood would air, on Monday nights, starting in one of the final two weeks of September. This time around, however, things are a little bit different. While the show still has the same timeslot, it is currently on hold due primarily to the writers’ strike. There is a certain amount of uncertainty in regards to when a new deal is reached, let alone when production for new episodes will begin.

Given that there are no signs that a resolution to the strike will be reached over the next couple of weeks, the easy assumption for us to make is that The Neighborhood will not return to the air until at least October or November. It could be later than that. CBS, among other networks and streaming services, are really the ones with the power here — they can sign a deal soon that gives the writers what they deserve, and we hope that it happens.

In the end, without writers, this is not a show that would produce anywhere near the comedy that it does week in and week out.

