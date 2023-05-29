Succession series finale: How Greg becomes Judas

Entering the Succession series finale, we know that there were a lot of people who thought that Cousin Greg would end up on top. Did that actually happening? Well, let’s just say that nothing exactly went according to plan.

As a matter of fact, what we would say is that after so much flip-flopping, things finally caught up to Nicholas Braun’s character once and for all. This is a guy who never had any real discernible skill other than trying to get information and running back and forth between sides. Well now, he has been called “Judas” publicly by Matsson, right in the middle of his press conference about acquiring Waystar.

So what exactly did Greg do? Well, he was present at a dinner with Matsson and Tom, one where he learned that Alexander Skarsgard’s character was going to name Tom the new American CEO. That was a chance for him to have someone close to Waystar, but also someone who would do exactly what he says at the end of the day. After the meeting, Tom told Greg that he may be able to keep him, but at a reduced salary. This was clearly not enough for him, as he called Kendall and spilled the beans on what was going on. He didn’t give him all the specifics, but that he was clearly looking for outside CEOs.

Oh, and we should also note that Greg got humiliated one last time by Tom. We understand that Greg was trying to fall upward, but this is the problem with when you base your entire personality on trying to one-up some other people. At some point, it is going to bite you in the butt.

What do you think about what happened to Greg following the end of the Succession series finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








