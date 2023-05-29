Barry series finale: How did it end on HBO?

Tonight on HBO, we had the Barry series finale and with that in mind, let’s go ahead and get to one super-important question here: How did the story end? Is it in an altogether satisfying way?

Well, in one sense, you can argue that the show concluded in a way that made the most sense, and that was seeing the character die — and at the hands of Gene. With everything that Barry has done, how else was he going to be able to make it out. This was absolutely dark, but you can argue the same thing about the entirety of the show. It has just been this downward spiral for an extremely long time and it made sense that it’s finally landed in this specific spot.

Now, what was a little more interesting was seeing Barry himself basically become a movie — meaning that we saw a really interesting transition between the show’s world and another, fictional world. Who cares if every part of it was 100% true? Isn’t that just show business?

This ending was crazy, and absolutely it was brutal. We don’t exactly think that it is the ending everyone wanted. With that being said, though, a show like this was never going to necessarily end in some super-satisfying place. We felt for a while that we were probably going to be inching towards something really dark, but that is the result of some of these actions. It was an ending worthy of the show, and we now have to see a lot of the remaining characters live with some of the consequences.

Now, we also no further why this show couldn’t go on for another season — there was really no way for that to happen after everything we just saw over the course of this.

