Barry season 5: Why isn’t it happening at HBO?

With tonight serving as the series finale, this seems like a pretty great time to raise the following question: Why is there no Barry season 5 at HBO? It goes without saying that people wanted it many months ago, but actually getting it is a totally different story.

The fact of the matter is that Barry season 4 was decided to be the final season a rather long time ago, and this is the wish of star and executive producer Bill Hader. Once we got to the end of season 3, it probably started to feel clear that this was not a show that could go on forever. It is a little bit too specific and purposeful, and we don’t think that he wanted Barry’s story to get to a place where it started to spin around in circles.

With that in mind, tonight you’re going to get closure to all of the stories and in general, it seems as though the series is getting a chance to end on a high note. It has a chance to go down as one of the network’s most-successful half-hour series ever, and that’s a pretty great honor when you consider that these are the people behind Veep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City, and so many other great shows over the past few decades.

So rather than be out there thinking and hoping for a mythical season 5 that is not going to happen, may we offer a different suggestion? Let’s just hope that Hader instead ends up developing something else, and we really think the success here proves that he could tackle either comedy or drama. That is rather impressive from someone most known for his off-the-wall characters on Saturday Night Live or supporting parts in movies.

No matter what Hader does from here, let’s make one thing obvious: We’re going to miss Barry. What a gem this show proved to be.

(Photo: HBO.)

