Succession series finale: How did it end? Who is in charge?

We know that in some ways entering the Succession series finale, there were a lot of different things to discuss. However, at the same time, a lot can boil down to one simple question: Who is in charge? Who is running Waystar Royco at this point?

Well, of course, nothing in this world appears to be altogether stable, but that is this world. For at least a part of the episode, it seemed as though Kendall, Roman, and Shiv were actually going to find a way to get back together — the back-stabbing wasn’t as crazy as we thought as it would going to be, all things considered.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

However, is that really what we got? Not when the board meeting started! This was about as close of a vote as you were going to see — Kendall was getting close to everything that we originally wanted when it comes to running the company. He and Roman seemed to think they had it all figured it out … but then came Shiv. The vote was tied. She was the deciding vote.

This is where Kendall Roy totally unraveled. Everything came out, including a reminder that he killed someone back in season 1. Kendall couldn’t repair what he lost and that was it — it was over.

So who were the big winners here?

Well, it has to be Tom first and foremost, since he finds himself in a position of so much more power on the other side of this. It seems like he is going to be the new American CEO running things. Matsson wanted a front man as opposed to a partner, and Tom is an easy person for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession, including why we aren’t getting a season 5

What did you think about the events of the Succession series finale from start to finish here?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are more updates coming in due time.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







