Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see something more on the show? As you would imagine, there are probably a few things to talk about when it comes to the show.

So where should we start things off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way right now: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not going to be one for a REALLY long time now. We are going to be embarking on a pretty long hiatus here and the idea, in theory, is to bring the show back this fall.

Here is the problem — the writers’ strike is still ongoing. We’re already at a point when it appears as though the show is in jeopardy of making its typical premiere window. If we don’t get an end to the strike in June, we’re probably not looking at a return until at least late October or early November. It does not appear as though there is an end in sight, and that is something that you have to think about and be concerned over.

(Let’s just go ahead and say this — can the networks and the streaming services just pay the writers as soon as possible? We tend to think that it would be a great help.)

As for what lies ahead in the new season…

Let’s just say that a lot of it is going to be tied to seeing whether or not Torres actually killed the guy with ties to his past and also his mother. We know this is a delicate situation, especially since we don’t know all that much about this guy as of yet. It definitely adds to the mystery, doesn’t it?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 21 moving forward?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







