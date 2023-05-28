Succession season 4 episode 10 (finale): About ‘With Open Eyes’

Can you believe that Succession season 4 episode 10 is just about here? In a mere matter of hours, we are going to see the series finale. We’re not sure that we’re ready for it but to be honest, will we ever be?

We tend to think that you can pose one of the big questions around this episode in a rather simple way, no matter how complicated things may be on the surface. Is anyone going to be happy by the time we reach the end of the line here?

We know that the titles for this particular show are very important, and this is where we do have to give a little bit more attention to “With Open Eyes.” That is the name of the finale, and it does imply a certain amount of self-awareness. Someone may be able to make a decision that on some level, they may have felt that they were not altogether capable of making in advance.

Now, of course, here is the question you have to wonder with this: Who are we actually talking about here? Is the show going to be able to send us down a surprising path still? We don’t 100% think that the writers are going to painting this story in a rather straight line, but we tend to think of this title as a reminder that for the first time, every character’s cards will be on the table. There will be no illusion about who everyone is, or what they are capable of within this world.

Whatever moves are made in this finale, they will be done with eyes wide open. We expect that some daring moves will be made, knowing full well there will be dire consequences. This is one of the reasons why Kendall may end up on top, but also completely alone and without anything else in his life. Is the victory worth the cost?

What do you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 10?

How do you imagine this story is going to tie up? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stay pit for some other updates throughout the day.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

