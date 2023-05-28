Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: Will we see Ted in America?

As we prepare for the Ted Lasso season 3 finale on Apple TV+ this Tuesday, why not ask a fairly simple question about America?

Throughout the series, we have seen Jason Sudeikis and the bulk of the writing / producing team put a lot of fun little personal touches into the show. Perhaps one of the biggest, though, is simply the fact that through the entirety of the show, the title character has never been seen in America. The first we see him in the pilot is on his flight over to the UK. Even though he does see and spend time with his son, this show focuses entirely on during AFC Richmond’s season. There has been a concentrated effort to never focus on him back in Kansas.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So is that going to change during the finale? Well, it is easy to predict at this point that Ted is going to quit Richmond during “So Long, Farewell” and with that, head back home to be a father. It would be a bold choice to actually show him there at the end, mostly because the first three seasons have been about him trying to create literal and figurative distance between parts of his old life.

However, you can also argue that the story of Ted Lasso is really about his own fish out of water tale. You could say that the final moments of the finale are him on the plane ride back home. Maybe we see the same over-the-top guy who told Ted how “stupid” he was for taking the Richmond job in the first place.

We don’t think the potential end to this season (and possibly the series) is going to be a surprise to anyone. The only real mystery is how everything comes about around this central event.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted Lasso, including some run time discussion

Do you think we are going to see Ted back in America entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates coming before long.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







