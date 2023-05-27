The Challenge USA season 2: The big cast concern

As some of you may have heard at this point, The Challenge USA season 2 is set to arrive on CBS this August. There is so much to be excited about here, but we do also have one major question about what’s going on here.

There is no beating around the bush here — let’s talk about the decision to cast alum from The Challenge itself on the show. What is the purpose or function that comes with this?

When you think about the first season of The Challenge USA, what made it stand out (bonkers ending aside) is that you had a chance to see CBS reality stars in a different environment. These were people who fell through the cracks on some other all-star seasons and now had a chance to shine. It seems like with Love Island now off the air, the network opted to replace those people with familiar faces from the larger franchise, rather than just giving us more Big Brother, Survivor, or Amazing Race contestants, who are all still technically a part of the show. (The latter often tends to get hosed in these situations.)

The reason why CBS and the show are probably borrowing from the MTV hit is simple: It is a way to get more super-fans to watch. However, aren’t there diminishing returns with some of this? How many times do you need to see the same players, over and over again?

While we’re worried about judging a show too harshly before we’ve even seen it, from the outside looking in this situation feels a bit baffling. It’s impossible to think there weren’t enough CBS reality-TV alumni who would be interested in doing this, even from just the past few seasons of this show alone.

Do you think that The Challenge USA is making a big mistake in regards to their cast?

