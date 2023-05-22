The Challenge USA season 2 premiere date revealed; cast chatter

For everyone out there excited to see The Challenge USA season 2 over at CBS, know this: It is still a few months away!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see the reality competition show return. Why so late? Well, this probably has a few things to do with the writers’ strike at the moment.

If you do want to get a few more details now about what lies ahead, and the cast members who could be coming, just take a look below:

Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) – MTV’s hit reality global franchise THE CHALLENGE: USA returns to CBS for its second season with two episodes a week for its first three weeks – Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Beginning Thursday, Aug. 31 , the show will air only on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) through its season finale. Fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER and THE AMAZING RACE, will compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives alongside some of THE CHALLENGE’s biggest reality titans. In its summer 2022 debut on CBS, THE CHALLENGE: USA grew its time period by +27% from the previous year and was the Network’s #2 summer series behind BIG BROTHER. T.J. Lavin serves as host.

This all confirms a lot of the rumors we’ve seen over the past few months. Because CBS no longer is the broadcaster for Love Island, you will not be seeing those contestants on the show. Meanwhile, adding some contestants from the classic show is … a choice. It’s not one we’re excited about. Personally, we liked the idea of this show being a venue to just see contestants from the shows on this network, especially since the main franchise is on so regularly in the first place. Do we really need to be so desperate to see more of them already?

(Photo: CBS.)

