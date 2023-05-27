Ride season 1 episode 10 (finale): Big cliffhanger ahead?

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see Ride season 1 episode 10 — the all-important finale!

It probably goes without saying, but this is an episode that is going to be dramatic, intense, exciting, and so much more. The entire future of the ranch is at stake, and there’s even going to be a big cliffhanger! Let’s put this in simple terms: There is no renewal for a season 2 as of yet at Hallmark. Because of that, we tend to think the producers are putting their cards on the table and daring the powers-that-be to make their move. Let’s just hope that it all shakes out in a way in which we want.

Do you want a few more teases now all about what’s coming? Then we suggest you check out what Beau Mirchoff (Cash) had to say on the subject to Entertainment Tonight:

“Everything, every storyline, anything that’s kind of kicked down the road all meets here … There’s a bunch of shady stuff going on and Cash has to contend with some pretty high-stake decisions. The whole family is forced to come together and either sink or swim. They go through that, for better or for worse. And then every question that’s answered poses new questions.

“It’s been fun to watch people find the show and gravitate towards it and enjoy it and get something out of it … Everything’s kind of really come to a head for the season finale, so all the storylines are coming together and intertwining and I’m really excited to see what the fans’ reactions are.”

We certainly think the odds are high for a Ride season 2, especially when you consider that anything Western-adjacent is going to have a really high upside in this current era. With Yellowstone set to end after season 5, doesn’t that leave an even bigger gap in the market? We at least tend to think so.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

