Ride season 1 episode 10 (finale) promo: Saving the ranch?

This weekend on Hallmark Channel you will have a chance to see Ride season 1 episode 10 — otherwise known as the big finale! There are a lot of different ways this story could be promoted, but we should just start it off with the following: This could be the most epic story we’ve seen as of yet.

So what is at the center of things for the McMurray family now? Well, it’s really the same thing that has been there for most of the season: Trying to save the ranch. This priority is hardly new and yet, everything will rise to the forefront moving forward. The finale is going to feature one of the most important rodeos so far, and it is certainly one that is going to test Cash in a significant way. (You get some hints of that in the promo that was released after this past episode.)

So at the end of all of this, should you expect some sort of big-time cliffhanger? Well, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that. We know that there isn’t a firm season 2 renewal as of yet, but we’re going to be holding out hope for something like that! In general, we know that Hallmark tends to be fairly supportive of a lot of their properties, and we tend to think that they are going to do the same thing here. It mostly just comes down to total viewership and how many great stories there still are to tell.

For those wondering, we don’t anticipate that a writers’ strike will have too much of a significant impact on when a renewal is announced. The issue there is more tied to when there is going to be an opportunity to get scripts written or production to kick off. We, of course, hope that the writers get a fair deal sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ride, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ride season 1 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







