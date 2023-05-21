Ride season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Huge surprise ahead?

Next week on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see Ride season 1 episode 10 — the huge finale is almost here! This is a story where we expect a lot of dramatic twists and turns, and also potentially some sort of cliffhanger.

First and foremost, let’s talk here about the title: “Andalusians.” This is a breed of horse, and that’s probably not something that many people are aware of other than ranchers or horse fanatics. Yet, doesn’t it fit in perfectly with the world of this show? You can certainly argue so.

We’ve come to learn over the years with this network’s shows that they will give you a lot of unpredictable outcomes. Sometimes, you are going to get a big cliffhanger; other times, you will have an end that wraps up a number of loose ends and is meant to leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Given that there is no Ride season 2 renewal at present at the network, we don’t think that you can sit here and say that anything is guaranteed!

Want to get a few more details for what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Ride season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

The National Cheyenne Rodeo gives Cash his final chance to win the Frontier deal. It’s a race against time, and an unexpected twist will shock the McMurrays to the core.

Just from reading that alone, we would make the argument that the show is building towards some sort of cliffhanger. Even if it is not some total jaw-dropper, it could be a moment that changes things up and sets the stage for big stuff in a potential season 2. Fingers crossed that no matter what, the story does feel reflective of what we’ve seen for a lot of these characters over the past few weeks. If that happens, we’ll have plenty of reasons to smile in the end.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ride season 1 episode 10 on the Hallmark Channel?

Have any big finale predictions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

