Silo season 1 episode 6 spoilers: What’s in the janitor’s room?

Is there a massive secret out there within the janitor’s room on Silo season 1? Well, let’s just say that seems to be the case!

We know at this point that Sims is keeping many secrets, and we tend to think of him as one of the most fascinating characters within this world. We’re talking here about someone who clearly tied to Judicial in some interesting ways and seems to be slowly building up power. He’s a mysterious guy who always seems to have his own agenda, and does not appear to be keen on spreading that around.

So what does Common have to say about the secret behind the door? Well, it seems to be explosive, based on his new comments to TVLine on the subject:

“When I learned what was behind that door…. Man, it blew my mind … I love that about this show. We’re dealing with a lot of things that we’re dealing with [in real life] as a society — things that government puts upon us — but it’s told in a way that’s very entertaining, and with these colorful characters. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The great thing about where Silo is at the moment is that the writers probably feel almost zero pressure to rush any of these reveals, and nor should they. At the moment, a lot of signs point to it coming back for another season. Even before that, though, we’re only at the halfway point of the season! Given how many characters have been killed off already, this makes us feel like a smaller and smaller group could be put into focus. That includes someone like Sims, and of course our apparent heroine at the moment in Juliette. She is getting closer to answers and yet, there is still so much further for her to go.

