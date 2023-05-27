Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 27, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we do think there’s a need for a lot of great comedy out there.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to come in with a slice of bad news: The show is not going to be on the air tonight, at least when it comes to all-new sketches. There is also no clear return date moving forward.

Originally, this weekend was actually meant to be the first one in an extended summer hiatus, but the show’s been off for the entirety of the month due to the writers’ strike. This is one of the first shows to go dark due to the end of the WGA deal and while we would love to get more news on a new agreement soon, all signs point to that being unlikely. This strike could go for many more days, as there is no obvious end in sight. Without great writers, comedy shows like this just can’t happen. The longer that this lasts, the more we’re going to feel the absence of a number of these shows. Laughter is so important for escapism, and so many of the brightest comedic minds are also within the WGA.

In a perfect world, the SNL premiere will be coming to NBC when we get around to late September or early October. So long as the strike is resolved in late summer, there is still a chance of this happening. Just like the late-night show was one of the first to stop because of the strike, it could also be one of the first to come back on the air. It has such a quick turnaround leading into the episodes that this is something we’re considering for now.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the writers get the deal they deserve soon.

Related – Who were meant to be the hosts at the end of this Saturday Night Live season?

What do you miss the most about Saturday Night Live during the hiatus?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some more updates you 100% will not want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







