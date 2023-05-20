Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that per the initial schedule from the network, this was meant to be the finale. So are we going to have a chance to see it?

Well, let’s just say that this overall situation is a bit complicated … and that is putting it mildly. Originally, the plan here actually was for there to be an episode tonight featuring The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge as the host, and it was meant to follow shows hosted by Pete Davidson and then Kieran Culkin. All three of these shows, in succession, could have been great … but everyone is now fighting for a cause that is bigger than just the show.

For those of you do not know, all three of these Saturday Night Live episodes (including tonight’s) have been canceled due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The hope is that the show will be back this fall and, of course, we hope that there are going to be chances to see these aforementioned people back to host at that time. A lot is going to depend on what happens over the next few months. The writers deserve a fair deal, and we know that writing for this show is so specialized and important. It is such a hyper-creative environment, and we don’t think the team ever gets enough credit for what they do behind the scenes.

Typically, SNL does premiere when it comes around to either late September and then also early October; we will have to wait and see what happens there. For now, at least there are so many seasons that you can stream online.

When will we learn the first host of the season?

Think in terms of a week or two before the premiere. We could theoretically learn before that, but this is far from a guarantee.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the next new episode airs?

