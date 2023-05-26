Perry Mason season 3: HBO exec on renewal hopes

Is there going to be a Perry Mason season 3 on HBO at some point down the road? Well, we understand the case for it here! We are talking about a really strong property and just on the basis of that alone, you can make a great case to bring it back.

Of course, none of this means that a third season is going to happen. Even if season 2 was arguably even better than the first go-around, this is still an expensive show that aired on Monday nights — a network that traditionally does not have a huge viewership for the network. Yet, this does not mean that the Matthew Rhys series is canceled. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet; speaking to Deadline, here is some of what network exec Francesca Orsi had to say on the subject:

“At this point, we are having conversations regarding viewership relative to budget, but it’s not just a Perry Mason conversation. We’re just assessing various shows, what more we need to be making, what more we can make, what more we have, the return in life of a series … Of course, each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there’s a viewership. component, and there’s a critical response element to it and of course, the buzz nature of a show. It’s those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue.”

The biggest thing to hope for at the moment is that over the next few months, viewership continues to come in for Perry Mason and that helps to make another season happen. One of the series’ biggest challenges is simply that it came out at an extremely busy time. In general, there have been SO many big shows over the past several months; it is understandable that some get lost in the shuffle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Perry Mason now, including some other updates on the future

Are you still hoping that a Perry Mason season 3 renewal happens on HBO down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other information.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







