Perry Mason season 3: Show EP on possible renewal, story

Following the events of the season 2 finale, are there still reasons to hope for a Perry Mason season 3 over at HBO?

Well, let’s start off with this — in terms of the story, there are absolutely a lot of directions that things could take! The finale ended off in a way where there are a number of interesting scenarios that could play out, and a lot will depend largely on what the writers decide with different characters. Take, for example, Paul, who would likely be back in a different capacity if he were to return.

In the end, though, the future of Perry Mason is going to depend largely on whatever it is that HBO wants to do. This is an expensive show, and with it airing on Monday nights, you do have to wonder if the viewership is going to be there in the long-term. However, we also think creatively that this was an even better story than season 1. This network prioritizes quality, and we’d sure like to think that this matters a lot in the long-term.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Michael Begler had to say about the prospect of doing more:

Look, I’ve been thinking about a Season 3 since they called wrap. Even before that. I would love the opportunity. I think that there’s so much story to tell with these characters. I think we just started to tell the story with these characters. So yeah, I have lots of stories that I’m thinking on. But it’s not up to us, unfortunately. It’s up to the gods at HBO. I think we’ll know sooner than later, and hopefully, we will get to continue.

With the way that this network tends to renew shows, we do have a feeling that they will come to a decision at some point in the next month or two. They don’t need to wait long, given that they will want to give the writers and producers plenty of time. While HBO does not rush great shows, they did need to give everyone a heads-up that they are coming back.

(Photo: HBO.)

