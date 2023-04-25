Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 (finale): Was Mateo guilty?

We knew that the story of Perry Mason season 2 was going to be a story all about truth and justice — and a complicated one.

After all, we don’t necessarily think that this is the ending a lot of people wanted. Mateo ended up going to prison, whereas Rafael did not. Well, technically Mateo did kill someone, but this result alone makes it clear that there was only so much that Mason could do.

Ultimately, what we saw at the end of the day was a story here about blackmail, primarily when it comes to Camilla and everything that she was doing behind the scenes. This was a character who wanted to do whatever she could in order to move the world in her favor. She ordered Phipps to arrange the murder, and after the show the producers even explained that there was a real-life woman who served as the basis for this character.

Getting some element of closure was important in all of this, but as we move forward now past the Gallardo case, there is something else we are left to wonder: What is the state of Perry’s soul? There is a certain significance that comes with him ending the episode in jail, realizing that he is willing to take punishment for his won actions. Beyond just that, though, there is also a desire here to learn from all of this. After starting the season taking on civil cases, much has changed for Perry.

With that in mind, we would say that this season is in some ways an origin for what Perry could become — and there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to that. Of course, we’d be even more excited if another season was confirmed already.

