Perry Mason season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following the events of tonight’s big episode, do you want to know the latest on a possible Perry Mason season 3 over at HBO? Is there any hope that Matthew Rhys and the rest of the cast will be back for something more?

Before we go too deep here into the show’s renewal status, we should start off here by stating this: Doesn’t it feel as though this show is getting better and better. Season 2 may be one of the most underrated shows of the year in between the casting, the writing, and of course the final execution. It is the sort of story that makes you wonder what else the creative team could do, and it’s a shame that we are staring at such an uncertain future for now.

Here are some of the things that we’re worried about. We highly doubt that Perry Mason is drawing anywhere close to the same viewership as some of the Sunday-night shows over on HBO, just as we also are aware that it has to be incredibly expensive to make. Think about the costumes, the effects, and everything else that gives the story its signature look and feel! This is not stuff that can be replicated on the cheap. HBO’s parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to cut costs in a lot of spots, and this could be a casualty.

Yet, you can also argue that Perry Mason is one of those shows where there is still a lot of room for growth all across the board. You could cast a big name alongside Rhys in season 3 and all of a sudden, attention sparks. Each season can be effectively its own thing, but it’s also a fairly easy watch given that both seasons are pretty short.

Hopefully, we are going to get at least some more news on season 3 over the course of the next couple of months. If that happens, it at least opens the door for a 2024 release.

Do you want to see a Perry Mason season 3 on HBO down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







