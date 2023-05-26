House of the Dragon season 2: HBO exec on state of filming

For those out there who are not currently aware, House of the Dragon season 2 is currently in production. Because of when the scripts were written, it is able to move forward amidst the writers’ strike overtaking much of the industry. We still don’t think it is an ideal situation, but it seems as though the show is on track to return to HBO next year. (We should note that a lot of programs from the network are being delayed amidst the overall strike.)

So how is the network feeling about the show right now, following the departure of co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik? Let’s just say there is still a lot of optimism?

Speaking to Deadline HBO executive Francesca Orsi had the following to say about Ryan Condal’s work as sole showrunner so far, and also where it seems things are going from here:

“We learned a lot from season one. As as you know, Sapochnik’s no longer joined us for Season 2 but he really set up such a beautiful canvas in Season 1 and the partnership formed between Miguel and Ryan yielded something that was incredibly special and one that the world really responded to … We regard House of the Dragon as a piece that’s been incredibly successful and has exceeded all our expectations in delivering a spinoff. The flagship Game of Thrones is iconoclastic and to follow in its footsteps, in what [GoT creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] achieved, was no easy task, so we are proud of ourselves in what we were able to accomplish with Season 1.

“[With] all eight scripts written by Ryan, despite pencils down, I can say that we’re really confident about what we’re doing and the team that we have in place for Season 2 … To be honest, we think that the audience will be just as pleased if not more so.”

How long will filming last?

There’s a chance that it could be wrapped by the end of this year, and that would leave the door open to the show coming back around the summer of 2024. Is this a long time to wait? Sure, but remember that it takes a really long time to render all of these CGI dragons! We should also note that there are chances that a season 3 renewal will be announced before too long, potential to reduce the gap between season 2 and whatever is coming up next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

