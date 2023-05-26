Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: Simone Kessell on Lottie’s future

As we get prepared to see Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime at some point down the road, there is one thing we can say with confidence. The drama is not going to slow down; instead, the only question is whether or not we’ll be seeing all of these women together again in the near future.

What’s the reason for that? Well, it is a simple measure of where things left off. At the end of the season 2 finale, Natalie was killed by accident and Lottie was sent off to be treated once more. Is she going to be institutionalized again long-term? Or, will she find her way back? What is pretty fascinating comes via her final words, where she claims that the Wilderness is pleased with everyone after Natalie’s death — and also the words “we’ll see.”

It goes without saying, but the cast doesn’t know too much about what lies ahead. With that being said, Simone Kessell was happy to break down some future possibilities to TV Insider:

This is only the beginning of where they’re going. Maybe she’s already seen this in her visions, right? What the next thing is, that one of us had to go in order to release the past, to sacrifice, to move on. Maybe Van’s cancer goes away. There’s so much that they can do here, but I hope we get to see Lottie somewhere else, a different Lottie. Maybe she shaved her head…

One other thing we’re curious about moving forward is simply this: Her following has to be gone now, right? Where is the guru Lottie without her flock? We’re nervous, but of course excited at the same exact time to learn.

