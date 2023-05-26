Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale): Is Kevyn Tan dead?

We knew that Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 had the potential to be the ultimate bloodbath — and let’s just say that it was. Is Kevyn Tan, one of the chief detectives investigating Adam’s murder, out of the running?

Well, let’s just say that we knew that Walter was a bit of an oddball. Yet, we never quite imagined that his story would be going in this particular direction. He’s also a killer! He took out Kevyn after offering him a beverage and coming across as the super-jovial, super-friendly gut to all detectives. Rather than just being a citizen detective, he also clearly likes to take care of a good bit of crime as well!

Well, what this crime does is create a situation that is all the more ambiguous and strange for Misty moving forward. Sure, this could temporarily help Shauna and her friends, but someone’s going to come looking for answers after all of this, right? Also, isn’t someone going to know that Kevyn ended up paying Walter a visit? We’re not sure that the Yellowjackets are ever going to be fully free of some of this — even if Walter came up with a good cover-up story.

Then again, is this team ever fully free of anything? Just remember here that this finale proved that the “Wilderness” (or the idea of it) is not fully gone either at the moment. Natalie died at the end of the episode, and we also saw things get even more chaotic in the past as we saw the cabin burn. This was about as eventful a final episode as you’re ever going to see, and it makes us all the more aware that we are currently facing a really long hiatus.

What did you think about Kevyn Tan’s death on the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, or the fact that Walter murdered him?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

