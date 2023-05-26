Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, May 26, 2023?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, and are we going to have another chance coming up to dive into Bode’s world? After what we’ve seen on the show as of late, it makes all the sense in the world to want more — wasn’t the cliffhanger last week one of the most shocking things we’ve seen so far?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to remind you that this cliffhanger is going to have to satisfy until we get all the way to season 2. Last week was the season 1 finale and while we know that more is coming, there is not that much of a clear timetable on it right now … unfortunately. Fire Country is on the fall schedule, but in an era of a writers’ strike, this is a relative term.

In a typical year, we would probably see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back when you get around to either late September or early October. As we move forward now, our feeling is that we’re going to see the show come back in either late October or even November, if we are lucky. A lot of it is going to depend at the moment on when the networks and streaming services come to an agreement with the WGA. (Personally, we think the writers’ requests are all reasonable.)

So what will a season 2 for this show look like? A lot could revolve around learning exactly if Bode can find his way out of prison after all of this. Remember that Gabriela doesn’t seem to believe her whole story … is that really going to be the case forever?

If nothing else…

We tend to think that this show is going to be as intense, bold, and action-packed as everything that we have seen so far.

