Fire Country season 2 premiere: Will we get a time jump?

As some of you most likely know, Fire Country season 2 is very much on its way! There is no premiere date as of yet, and you could be waiting for a good while thanks to the writers’ strike.

If nothing else, though, at least we know that we were left off in a really incredible way at the end of this past episode! We saw Bode decide to throw away his chance at a future out on parole in order to help Freddy. This is not an easy pill for us to swallow, but it is also something that we understand. It’s the sort of person Max Thieriot’s character is — time and time again, he will give up something himself in order to help others, even if it is not an altogether easy thing to watch him do on the outside looking in.

So as we do prepare for the next batch of episodes, should we also be prepared for a time jump? Let’s just put it this way: Personally, we are absolutely expecting that to happen. We don’t necessarily think that the show will jump ahead a full year, but they could move forward a few months to the other side of Bode’s big decision. Freddy would be starting to get accustomed to his new life, while everyone else is starting to question whether or not Bode is actually going to get out.

Is Gabriela still fighting for him? Is he fighting for himself? What is the status of the prison crew? All of these things are questions that the show could answer. We imagine that everything in season 2 should feel both familiar and also different than season 1; you want to make things evolve every single season, and even episode by episode.

Let’s just hope that no matter where things go from here, the story lives up to the season 1 hype.

Related – Get more news now on the future of Fire Country

Do you think we are going to be seeing a time jump moving into the Fire Country season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







