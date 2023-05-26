Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? After a pretty eventful past few weeks around the show, are we about to have something more to share?

Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way, as there is no reason to string anyone along. Unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be for quite some time moving forward. The writers’ strike remains ongoing, and until that is done it is pretty impossible for anyone on the Shemar Moore series to start planning ahead.

(Here is a reminder that the networks could be the one to end things sooner rather than later — all they have to do here is come to a fair agreement.)

Anyhow, we are just grateful that a SWAT season 7 is even happening at this point, since it was briefly canceled prior to CBS and Sony coming back together and coming up with a new arrangement. It is one that guarantees a final chapter for the show.

So what are you go to see over the course of the season?

We’re sure that there are going to be more action-packed cases, and the last thing we imagine is that this final season will look that different from anything that we’ve seen so far. One thing we can say with confidence is that a wedding for Hondo and Nichelle could very well be the main event, especially when we get around to the end of the series. Everyone loves a good romance, right? Well, these two planning a ceremony together feels like a great subplot amidst all of the serious stuff that will be coming up.

Luckily, we’re the patient type since it could be October, November, or even later when SWAT is back — we’re just hoping that at some point this summer, there will be more news to share.

