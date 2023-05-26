Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you want to dive back now into the world of the police drama, it’s hard to blame you! Last week’s episode offered up so much exciting content, and it would be great for the next story to pick up and move in some exciting directions.

Well, here is where we have to present the bad news. As it turns out, there is no new Blue Bloods tonight — beyond just that, there isn’t one in the coming weeks, either. Last week turned out to be the season 13 finale, and in some ways, you could have argued that it was a worthy series finale. Just consider for a moment everything we got from start to finish, whether it be returning characters, plenty of drama, and of course a classic family dinner.

We are rather lucky to know that there is a season 14 coming to the network, but you are going to need to be patient as we wait around in order to see it. The writers’ strike is still ongoing, and there isn’t much clear evidence as yet as to when that will end. Our hope, of course, is that things will start to become clearer over the next few weeks, but that is dependent on the networks and streaming services paying these people what they deserve.

At present, Blue Bloods is still on the fall schedule for the aforementioned network, but there is a chance that this could change. The earliest we would expect it at this point is October or November, and that is because scripts will need to be ready before production can start, and that may happen a little later than it usually does.

No matter when the show returns, we don’t think much of the show itself will change. This is a series that does what it is and what viewers like.

