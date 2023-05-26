Silo season 1 episode 5: Who killed Deputy Marnes?

As we prepared ourselves to see Silo season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ this week, of course we expected big reveals! The question, of course, was what some of those reveals would look like, plus then also how they would set the stage for the future.

With this in mind, how about we spend a moment or two discussing Doug, shall we? After all, this was a character who proved very much essential to the show … and then also someone who took out Marnes at the end of episode 4.

Despite the attempts of a vast cover-up on the part of Judicial, Juliette was able to get to the bottom of at least this part of the mystery. Of course, we’re not sure that we are really at a spot now where we can proclaim “case closed” and then everything is going to be neat and tidy from here on out.

After all, aren’t there a few different things that we collectively need to consider here? Sure! Take, for starters, the fact that George’s murder is still unsolved, and that it does still feel like Juliette’s on borrowed time. Sure, she has given an answer regarding Mayor Jahns and Marnes, but the exact motives won’t be clear to the public. Meanwhile, Judicial has already tried to hide the serious nature of these deaths by masking them in the sheen of a forbidden love between the Mayor and Marnes.

What are we getting at here? Well, that’s rather simple: Not only is the Silo corrupt, but also has a real knack for manipulating what everyone feels inside of it. With that in mind, can anyone be too shocked over the fact that someone may also be hiding the truth about the outside world?

