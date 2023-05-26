Citadel season 1 episode 6 (finale): The Mason Kane shocker!

We had a feeling that Citadel season 1 episode 6 was going to have a big ending — how in the world could it not? This show has been established as this big, international franchise, and it made sense that we would have some sort of big-time cliffhanger when the dust settled.

So what did we get? Well, think in the following terms — as loopy and crazy as the finale was, it actually traced a little bit back to the past. Think in terms of eight years ago, when we got a pretty important peek into the past of Richard Madden’s character. At that time, he needed a bit of favor — he needed to find someone to be specific. It showed some of the distrust and aggravation that he had with the Citadel itself, and it also explained further more of how far his past with Nadia truly went.

Was all of this a setup in some way to what we got in the closing minutes? We tend to think so. After all, Mason repressing the truth of his own mother, let alone the search for his wife, showed that he had a great deal of pain and suffering. That’s before she revealed to him the truth about his father. As it turns out, a tragic accident caused by Citadel’s death caused him to lose a big chunk of his family … or, at the very least, this is what we were led to believe.

So what is real? What is not? These are the questions that we are clearly left to wonder on the other side of this. Mason has the ability now to take down Citadel, one by one. It’s a pretty crazy twist when you consider that this is a man we’ve been watching the whole time.

So understanding the peril that everyone is in now … well, let’s just say it’s a compelling premise now for the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Citadel, including the season 2 renewal

What are some of your thoughts at the moment when it comes to Citadel season 1 episode 6 on Prime Video

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







