Citadel season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big finale tonight on Prime Video, are we going to be seeing a Citadel season 2 at some point in the near future? If so, when will the show be back? If you are wondering about either of these things, let’s just say that we are happy to help!

First and foremost, let us begin by noting this — you will 100% be seeing more of the spy drama down the road. This probably does not come as much of a shock, given that a ton of money was invested in this project and from the get-go, the idea here was to build a series that would resonate with people all over the globe. It does now seem like the streamer has figured that out, no? We know that there are international versions of the show already in the works, and we’ve got official confirmation on a season 2 here, as well.

If this wasn’t enough, TVLine has confirmed that Joe Russo, one half of the famed Russo Brothers and an executive producer on the show, will direct all of the second season.

Here is what Amazon / MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke had to say on all of this in a statement:

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon … Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers also had the following to say on this subject:

“AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spy-verse with Jen, [head of television] Vernon [Sanders], and the entire team at Amazon. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

So when are you going to see season 2 premiere?

It is far too early to determine this, especially with the writers’ strike taking place. Given the amount of time needed to tell a story like this, we tend to imagine we’ll be waiting until at least late 2024 or even early 2025 … but we’ll see what happens in the end.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

