Is Mary J. Blige leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of the season 3 finale, and is here character of Monet Tejada dead?

The first thing that we should actually say at this point is pretty simple: It is clear why you should be worried at the moment. Just think about what we’ve seen at this particular moment in time? We’re talking here about a key character whose life was left in limbo, and her future is clearly something that you are left to wonder about for a long time. It is pretty obvious that the producers want to leave you thinking about this over the hiatus … however long that may be, of course.

If Monet does survive, the question that comes with this is how she moves forward after the shooting that transpired in the finale. Her kids seemed to have formulated a plan to take out both her and Tariq, but nothing worked out quite as anticipated. Not only that, but Monet actively protected Diana! That’s the sort of thing that is going to have a profound impact on their own relationship moving forward, and that is something else to remember at the moment.

The situation with this show is complicated, but aren’t things always the best when that happens? The funny thing is that Monet and Tariq could actually benefit each other now, mostly because they may not have a whole lot of other options. Whether or not they could ever trust each other again, however, is a totally different story.

We’re at least grateful to know already that a season 4 renewal is coming. The big question is simply just how long we’ll be waiting to see it due to both the writers’ strike and also some of Starz’s own scheduling patterns that we’ve seen as of late.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Power Book II: Ghost, including when a season 4 could premiere

Do you think that Mary J. Blige could be leaving Power Book II: Ghost after the events of the season 3 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more great information.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







