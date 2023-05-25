Silo season 2: Is it renewed already at Apple TV+?

As we prepare for the next big Silo season 1 episode, let’s go ahead and ask a big question: Has it already been renewed at Apple TV+?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got some potentially great news to share here, even if nothing is 100% confirmed as of this writing. Per SpoilerTV (who cites industry magazine Production Weekly as a source), the dystopian drama is already plotting out shooting for another batch of episodes.

While a Production Weekly listing does not necessarily serve as some sort of official greenlight for more episodes, it is a pretty substantial sign that everyone is planning for a renewal to happen. It makes a ton of sense, given mostly the fact that the first season of Silo has already shown itself to be a huge viewership hit for the streaming service and there is a lot more source material out there that can be adapted.

With all of this being said, this is where we would also remind you that the writers’ strike is still ongoing and with that in mind, it is important to remember that we could still be waiting a long time to see more episodes start filming. There hasn’t exactly been a lot of movement behind the scenes when it comes to resolving the strike, but we hope that changes — writers deserve everything that they are asking for! Also, remember for a moment that without a great creative team, a world like Silo would never be possible.

We’re just happy that Apple TV+ seems to be interested in continuing to explore these characters. There really aren’t too many other shows out there quite like this one, so why not continue to embrace it?

