Silo season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Lights in the sky

As we prepare to see Silo season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ this Friday, let’s take a look at another big mystery, shall we?

To be specific, we are talking here about what is going on in the sky — something that on some level, has always been a part of multiple questions within the compound. Are the residents actually seeing what is out there? Or, are they being fed some measure of lies? That is the big question and for now, there is not all that much of a clear answer.

What we can at least tell you is that per a new sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see Lukas (who always seems to be in the cafeteria) show Juliette a phenomenon he has noticed in the night sky — lights that are moving around in a particular pattern.

As for what that means, it is a suggestion further that something is being done on the outside. It is either that there is a society out there that has found a way to function, or that the Silo itself has created some sort of imaging that they are beaming over the compound. What is really fun about where we are in the show right now is that the writers are leaving the door open for a pretty wide array of various possibilities and when the dust finally settles, we are pretty darn curious what they are going to decide upon. How in the world can we not be?

Now, remember that the end of episode 5 is going to also mark the halfway point in the season. From there, we tend to think things will only keep building as we do get a little bit closer to the finale.

What do you think is going on when it comes to Silo season 1 episode 5 over on Apple TV+?

