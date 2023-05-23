Silo season 1 episode 5: Rebecca Ferguson on Juliette’s arc

For those who are not aware at the moment, you are going to have a chance to see Silo season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ very soon. So what lies ahead with that? Well, we know that there’s going to be an investigation into what is going on with Deputy Marnes, and that is going to test Juliette yet again.

Of course, that’s with us noting that this character has been tested in a number of different ways already. She’s an engineer who has suddenly been thrown into the role of Sheriff, and she has to now figure out how to handle the deaths of both Jahns and also George. Is one of these linked to what happened with Allison or Holston? We’re still waiting to figure a lot of this out.

Speaking to Cinema Blend in a recent interview, star Rebecca Ferguson made it clear that over the course of the upcoming episodes, you will see her character start to understand more and more the social implications that go along with her position:

[Juliette] can manage tools and machinery, but when it comes to managing tools to human psyche, [it’s a] little bit more tricky for her when she’s an introvert, and she doesn’t really like people touching her, being too close to her. So it makes the whole detective-ness a little more difficult when she has to start reading people. And she realizes that [on] the way forward she does sometimes hurt people, and pisses them off. And then also the unraveling of one truth sets off the domino effect of a lot of truths. It’s just, it’s amazing all of the levels of detail it holds.

Just like the Silo itself, we tend to think that over the course of this season, we are going to dive deeper and deeper into who Juliette is. Our hope here is that she will ruffle some feathers, stay steadfast, and hopefully find some answers.

