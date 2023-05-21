Silo season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A deep dive ahead?

As some of you may be aware, Silo season 1 episode 5 is coming to Apple TV+ a little later this week, and this one is 100% important.

So what can we say about it at present? Well, for starters ‘The Janitor’s Boy” is the second-longest episode we have had a chance to watch so far! We are talking about a story that runs for a full 50 minutes from start to finish, and that means there will be a chance to dive into a lot of different storylines and explore some exciting mysteries.

As for what is at the center of many of these, doesn’t it still have to be the two murders? Juliette is still desperate to learn what happened to both George and Mayor Jahns, and then there is the mystery of Marnes that is still up in the air. Technically, we can’t confirm anything about his fate just yet, but it looks is though Billings will be appointed to Deputy in the immediate future. That could make Juliette’s work in the Silo that much more difficult.

One of the things that we actually do appreciate about the show so far is that the episodes have a wide array of different lengths attached to them. What this fundamentally means is that the writers are getting the flexibility to tell stories that go along directly with everything that is on their minds, meaning that there’s a natural flow with a lot of these stories.

Based on what we’ve seen through the first four episodes of the season, one thing that does feel pretty clear is this: We’re probably going to get some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of episode 5 that makes us all the more curious for the second half of the season. Are you ready for it?

