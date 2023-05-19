Silo season 2 renewal feels inevitable, per Apple TV+ numbers

It is true that for now, there is no official Silo season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+. However, there is a reason for a LOT of optimism! The more that we’re hearing about the show’s performance on the streaming service, the more inevitable it seems that the show is coming back.

With that in mind, let’s dive more into what we are hearing right now in terms of viewership…

According to a report from Deadline, the show debuted as the #1 drama in the history of the streaming service, at least according to Nielsen premiere weekend data. Meanwhile, its viewership has grown since by double digit. We tend to think that a lot of this is tied to the familiar faces in the cast, plus also fans of the source material and also strong word of mouth. (If you haven’t watched the show yet, you really should!)

So when can you expect some renewal news?

This is really one of those situations where it’s hard to put a firm timetable on it thanks to negotiations and/or the writers’ strike. It is the same reason why it seems silly to project some sort of specific Silo season 2 premiere date at the moment. If we get it either in late 2024 or early 2025, we’re going to be happy either way.

Still, we do feel pretty darn confident that you are going to get more of the series, and it would be silly to anticipate anything else. It’s already done a fantastic job of worldbuilding, while allowing us to get to know some of its characters at the same time. If the show can keep all of this up, we do think we are going to be getting more than just one additional season. There is certainly enough source material out there to make some of this happen.

Do you think there’s a good chance that there will be a Silo season 2 at this point?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stay tuned here for some other great updates that are on the way.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

