The Vampire Lestat spoilers: A Louis, Lestat update

As we prepare for the start of The Vampire Lestat on AMC next month, what better time is there to discuss a relationship with Louis? We know that through the first two seasons, we saw a lot of layers (and complications) when it came to things with Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid’s characters.

Ultimately, we do think that these two are going to be almost constantly drawn to each other — they have that history, let alone some of the passion. However, at the same time, there are going to be more problems thrown in their direction, with one of the biggest ones here being the publication of Daniel Molloy’s book.

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Speaking to TV Insider, Sam Reid indicated that between seasons, the two were starting to bond … but that’s before some other wrenches were thrown into the picture:

“They’re gently negotiating each other, going for walks, chatting, doing a lot of FaceTime … Lestat leaves New Orleans; he needs a break. He’s like, ‘There’s a lot of baggage in New Orleans.’ So, he goes to Montreal, and he starts a new life there. Louis and Lestat are probably calling every day and talking and texting and warming back into potentially thinking about getting back together.”

This is all before the book comes out and a lot of anger gets directed over to Daniel — and with that, there is a good chance it could curb any bonding that is going on here. This is going to make for a really fascinating season, especially since Lestat is going to try to claim his own narrative in the form of an epic rock-star tour. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Vampire Lestat, including a recent trailer

What do you want to see from Louis and Lestat when The Vampire Lestat does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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