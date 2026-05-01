Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A funeral

For the bulk of Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV, we saw a lot of characters separate from one other. However, is everything now about to change?

Well, to some extent, it is easy to say that the answer is yes. Coop’s father is dead, and the news clearly hit him in a pretty sudden way. If there was an event that would bring his whole family together, this is it. This is also the sort of thing that could cause him to rethink much of his life. His thievery has been interrupted as of late due to Owen Ashe’s blackmail, but is he finally in the clear of that. Will he ever be in the clear with that? It is something we are left to think about, at least for the next several days.

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To get a few more details on hat is ahead, be sure to see the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Coop and his family navigate a fraught funeral service and wake.

Apple is clearly not giving you too much in advance here, not that this should be much of a surprise. This seems to be one of those episodes that could be about an emotional unraveling in a way. A part of what makes some of the central dynamics of the Jon Hamm series so complex is that there is only so much of him that he is sharing with others. That means that others are seeing an incomplete picture. There is a chance this could change in the wake of this death, but we also tend to think the show is going to be careful with how many people it lets in to the central secret. The more who know, the more dangerous the aftermath becomes.

Related – Get early news now on Your Friends & Neighbors season 3

What do you think we are going to see throughout Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 6?

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