Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere: What we know so far

Following the big Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale, what better time is there to discuss Power Book IV: Force season 2 and what the future holds?

After all, there are a few different things to consider here! For starters, we tend to imagine that this upcoming season of the Joseph Sikora series will be set after the events of the end of Ghost season 2. That may sound like a given, but you never know with this show. We can’t even say with obvious confidence that all of the events here are going to be referenced in some way!

Now, what we CAN say is that a lot of the events of season 2 are going to be geared around the aftermath of the season 1 finale, where we saw the death of Liliana, one of the people more loyal to Tommy than anyone. This is going to lead to an epic revenge tour for the character, one that will probably take him eventually to Claudia Flynn in due time. This family will remain a huge part of the story, but the same goes for Diamond and Jenard. Also, there is this newly-discovered family for Tommy there that he never had before, and that’s another big part of the story to think about.

We know that you’ll be seeing Force back come September 1, so you no longer have to worry about that. Instead, just worry about what is coming up with the story itself. This show is apparently going to be even bolder and more action-packed than the first go-around.

One other thing to be excited about

The presence of Gary Lennon this season as showrunner! This is a guy who knows the Tommy character better than almost anyone, and has done some pretty darn fantastic writing for him over the years. It’s great to have him back in the fold.

