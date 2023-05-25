The Flash series finale: The Max Mercury, Jess Chambers reveal

Tonight’s The Flash series finale brought SO much great stuff to the table — but did you see that Max Mercury reveal coming?

Well, let’s just say that at the very end of the finale, perhaps Barry Allen paid things forward in a way that we did not expect, basically powering up Avery Ho, Max, and Jess Chambers in a way that served as a great nod to the comics, where these characters are all speedsters within the overall universe.

What made this ending so effective for the show is that Barry always recognized that the Speed Force was about so much more than just him. Sure, he was The Flash, but he wasn’t the only person with these powers. He not only worked to help Nora in the future, but others at the same time.

We’re not going to sit here and argue that The Flash delivered the most unpredictable episode ever — after all, it was far from it! We saw in this final episode Caitlin return after Khione ascended, and we also had baby Nora be born in the present. Meanwhile, there was a chance to see the return of some classic villains and we had an old-school Barry voiceover that was meant in a lot of ways to echo what we saw all the way back in the pilot.

In the end, this has to be considered one of the greatest superhero shows of all time. The first season in particular is beyond extraordinary, and there were some high highs along the way including the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Above all else, kudos to Candice Patton and Grant Gustin for everything that they brought to the table over the years. These two were spectacular, and they were really the heart of the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Flash, including why there is no season 10

What did you think about The Flash series finale overall?

Share right now in the comments! After you do this, we also suggest that you stay tuned for some other great updates. There is still a lot to anticipate!

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







