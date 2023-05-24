The Flash season 10: Could it happen someday at The CW?

Following today’s big series finale, what better time to discuss on some level The Flash season 10? Could we actually see it happen?

Well, let’s start off first and foremost with a reminder of why the series is ending: It seemed to be the best move for all parties involved. Both Grant Gustin and Candice Patton wanted to leave after this season, and the CW series eventually made the same decision. Trying to reboot the show with a different Flash just wouldn’t have felt right, and it also makes some sense to end right now before it got hit with some massive budget cut or something else that is happening within the TV world right now.

While we’re not sure that we will ever see The Flash season 10 in its current form, we will go ahead and tell you this: There is a chance that we could at least see something more in this world whether it be a spin-off or just Grant / Candice reprising their roles elsewhere. Gustin has already said that he will consider a return as Barry Allen in the future, as he both respects and understands the responsibility that comes with playing the character. We also can just imagine him wanting a break rather than spending a huge chunk of the year in Vancouver, away from his home.

Meanwhile, it also feels like The CW is getting mostly out of the superhero business … or at least the Arrowverse in its formal form.

If we do get to see a season 10, or at least some other instance of Grant playing this character, it is probably going to be somewhere other than this network. Maybe he will cameo in a movie, or who knows? There could be a different sort of way to tell the story of The Flash in the years to come.

Do you want to see The Flash season 10 happen someday, or at least the return of Gustin as the character?

(Photo: The CW.)

