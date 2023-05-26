Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: The plan?

In the wake of tonight’s Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale, why not look more at Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a moment?

First and foremost, let’s give you the straight-up facts: This is a show that is coming back for more, and there are a number of episodes already in the can! Filming actually took place for the show all the way in 2022, and this means that the post-production team is going to have a lot of time in order to put a lot of stuff together.

In past years, we would sit here say with confidence that we were going to get the prequel back a little bit later this year. This time around, however, we are nowhere near as certain. Think about it like this. Starz is not even airing the latest season of Power Book IV: Force until September, and they are slow-playing a lot of their shows for a number of reason. For a while, it was due to a split-of-sorts that was going on with Starz and Lionsgate. More recently, it may be due to the writers’ strike putting a halt to things.

Regardless of the reason, we do know that we’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see the show back for another season. We do at least know that this is going to be one full of action and character development.

Are we going to be meeting Breeze?

That’s probably the thing that we most want to see at this point, given that we are talking about a pretty legendary character within the overall Power universe — and certainly someone who we’ve been waiting to meet ever since this show began. We’ll just keep waiting to see precisely what happens here.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 over at Starz?

