Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 (finale): The Rebecca question

As we get ourselves prepared for the Ted Lasso season 3 finale on Apple TV+, there is clearly SO much stuff for us to think about! As a matter of fact, there are so many ways for the story to go that it is hard to predict if there will be time for everything.

With that being said, we do tend to think that one major question is going to be answered: What’s happening with Rebecca Welton’s future? How will her prophecy be fulfilled? If you recall, the psychic indicated that she will have a family, and we certainly think that this is, in fact, going to come true. This is an optimistic show, even if the nature of said family is fairly ambiguous.

Now, we know that there have been multiple Ted – Rebecca seeds that have been planted throughout this season, but it has also been suggested at this point that Ted could be heading back to America. We don’t think there is any other scenario for him that feels viable.

With that in mind, Rebecca may have a decision to make of her own. What role is she going to have in Ted’s life moving forward? We can’t say for sure that their relationship will turn romantic, but clearly she cares a lot for him. She could become an important part of his life and of Henry’s moving forward, if Rebecca is either a love interest or simply an extremely close friend. If he no longer works for Rebecca, a part of the dynamic could end up changing.

What we do feel confident about is this: We do think in the finale, you will get a sense of what Ted means to Rebecca. Meanwhile, you’ll also get a sense of what Rebecca means to Ted. Then, you will see a pathway to that big finale.

