Succession season 4 episode 10 (finale): Will there be time jump?

As we prepare for Succession season 4 episode 10, let’s just pose the following: Is it all going to be set in the aftermath of episode 9?

We know that there are a number of things that make the show pretty darn special, but one that stands out above the pack here is rather simple. After all, it has taken big chances when it comes to how economical it’s been with time. The entirety of this final season has taken place over the course of the next several days.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

So is there going to be some sort of time jump during the finale? Well, if so, we don’t think it is necessarily going to happen in the early going — more than likely, the show is going to be patient and make us wait. There is a case to be made for some sort of jump near the end of the finale. That way, we could see if Mencken actually keeps his position of power, or if we’re going to be seeing someone actually run the company to some success.

However, we don’t also think that creator Jesse Armstrong is altogether concerned with providing closure to every single story under the sun. We do tend to think that in general, he is more concerned with the idea of trying to deliver a satisfying conclusion to what’s happening right now. We at least know that a part of this finale is going to be spent watching Kendall and Shiv try to track down Roman — who, clearly, was in a really bad emotional state after everything that happened around his father’s funeral.

Related – Want to get a little bit more information now all about Succession moving forward?

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Succession season 4 episode 10 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







