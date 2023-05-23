Succession season 4 episode 10 (finale): Is Roman Roy missing?

We are preparing to see Succession season 4 episode 10 on HBO this weekend and in all honesty, we aren’t quite ready. In all honesty, we’re not sure that we will ever be ready. This is the end of an era, and we give our full sympathies to creator Jesse Armstrong. Finales are so hard to land, and we do have to prepare entering this episode expecting for there to be some polarizing reactions.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s discuss Roman Roy for a moment — what in the world is happening to him? Well, that is a worthy debate.

First and foremost, let’s explain why we are so worried for Kieran Culkin’s character, and it comes courtesy of the show’s official synopsis: “Ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests…and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman.”

If you recall, at the end of episode Roman took off into the street during the protest. Clearly, he was suffering still the mental anguish of losing his father and he wanted to feel pain. Roman is now completely unstable and in no way fit to lead Waystar … but can you really rule him out as a possible CEO?

Hey, remember this: Mencken and Roman do have a history, and Roman has at least some sort of rapport when it comes to Matsson. There are a lot of different things that you should prepare for, and this is just one scenario. We know that in some way, this character will be essential to the finale … but who knows the capacity? Given that the finale is 90 minutes, there is still room to explore a few different possibilities.

What do you think we are going to see happen with Roman moving into the Succession series finale?

