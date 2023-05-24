Yellowjackets season 2 finale theory: Will Natalie die?

As we prepare ourselves to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 a.k.a. the finale on Friday, death looms around every corner. There is the potential that we could lose someone by the end of the episode, and we’re also expecting that the jaw-dropper is going to be pretty darn big.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just go ahead and get to the big question that we have rolling around in our head — is Natalie going to die in the present?

Well, let’s start things off here by thinking about it in this way: This is a character who almost died in the past timeline. With that in mind, her going in the present is something that wouldn’t come as some sort of world-altering surprise. It would almost be the laws of nature resetting itself and with that, it makes a relative amount of sense.

Also, this is the sort of death that would remind everyone that Yellowjackets is the sort of show unafraid to make some huge moves. With Lottie doing what she is now with allowing “it” to choose the next sacrifice, isn’t there irony in it being the person who actually seemed to get better at her compound? She’s carried with her a lot of darkness, and this death would be a way to force everyone else to sit back and wonder about their own fates.

Could we lose someone else? Sure, but Shauna has been positioned as the lead, Lottie is still a mystery, and Taissa’s sleep-walking seems far from over. Misty also still has her storyline with Walter. You can argue that we lose Van in the present, but we almost feel like she is never going to die.

Do you think there is a good chance that Natalie could die over the course of the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

